NPO category: ICAP, ICMAP honour ChildLife Foundation with 3rd BCR Award

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) have recognized the ChildLife Foundation with the Best Corporate Report (BCR) Award 2023 in the Non-Profit Organization (NPO) category. This marks the third consecutive year the foundation has been acknowledged for its dedication to excellence in financial reporting and corporate governance. The award ceremony was held recently in Lahore.

The BCR Awards for the NPO sector emphasize financial transparency, accountability, and adherence to best practices in governance. Maintaining these standards ensures that every resource is effectively utilized to support life-saving medical interventions. By managing funds responsibly and reporting openly, ChildLife Foundation maximizes its impact, channeling support directly into emergency healthcare services for children.

ChildLife Foundation provides free, around-the-clock emergency care to over 2 million children annually. Its network of Children’s Emergency Rooms (ERs) and Telemedicine Satellite Centers (TSCs) across Pakistan offers critical treatment, often in life-threatening situations. The partnership with government entities further amplifies the reach and efficiency of these services, ensuring timely care is accessible to children in need.

Dr. Ahson Rabbani, CEO of ChildLife Foundation, underscored the importance of these efforts: “Sound governance and transparency allow us to direct our resources where they are needed most—to save children’s lives.

This recognition reflects our commitment to accountability and our mission to provide quality emergency care across Pakistan.”

