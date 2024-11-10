AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-10

NPO category: ICAP, ICMAP honour ChildLife Foundation with 3rd BCR Award

Recorder Report Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

KARACHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP) have recognized the ChildLife Foundation with the Best Corporate Report (BCR) Award 2023 in the Non-Profit Organization (NPO) category. This marks the third consecutive year the foundation has been acknowledged for its dedication to excellence in financial reporting and corporate governance. The award ceremony was held recently in Lahore.

The BCR Awards for the NPO sector emphasize financial transparency, accountability, and adherence to best practices in governance. Maintaining these standards ensures that every resource is effectively utilized to support life-saving medical interventions. By managing funds responsibly and reporting openly, ChildLife Foundation maximizes its impact, channeling support directly into emergency healthcare services for children.

ChildLife Foundation provides free, around-the-clock emergency care to over 2 million children annually. Its network of Children’s Emergency Rooms (ERs) and Telemedicine Satellite Centers (TSCs) across Pakistan offers critical treatment, often in life-threatening situations. The partnership with government entities further amplifies the reach and efficiency of these services, ensuring timely care is accessible to children in need.

Dr. Ahson Rabbani, CEO of ChildLife Foundation, underscored the importance of these efforts: “Sound governance and transparency allow us to direct our resources where they are needed most—to save children’s lives.

This recognition reflects our commitment to accountability and our mission to provide quality emergency care across Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ICAP ICMAP ChildLife Foundation

Comments

200 characters

NPO category: ICAP, ICMAP honour ChildLife Foundation with 3rd BCR Award

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

US condemns Quetta bombing

Russia, Malaysia and Turkiye offer condolences

Over 26 killed in attack at railway station by BLA

VVIP aircraft being used by President, PM: Rs1.8bn approved for overhauling

Bank’s income case: FBR restrained from initiating ‘coercive’ action

Read more stories