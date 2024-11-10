AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-10

BoK registers 28pc growth in profit

Press Release Published 10 Nov, 2024 02:51am

PESHAWAR: The Board of Directors of Bank of Khyber (Bank) held their 195th meeting on October 29, 2024, at the Bank’s Head Office in Peshawar to review and approve the financial results for the nine month period ended September 30, 2024. The meeting was chaired by Ikramullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Chairman Board of Directors of the Bank).

The Bank declared profit before tax of Rs 6.016 Billion for the nine month period ended September 30, 2024 (9M-2024) as against Rs. 4.682 Billion for the same period last year, while profit after tax for 9M-2024 was recorded at Rs. 2.599 Billion as against Rs 2.473 billion for the same period last year. The Bank’s total income for 9M-2024 increased and stood at Rs 13.347 Billion as compared to Rs. 11.146 Billion during 9M-2023.

The Board expressed its satisfaction over the performance of the Bank and approved the financial statements of the Bank for the nine month period ended September 30, 2024.

The Board also emphasized that management should continue with same level of dedication and devotion in pursuit of the Bank’s goals and objectives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bank of Khyber Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikramullah Khan

Comments

200 characters

BoK registers 28pc growth in profit

PM to announce 5-year economic plan soon: Ahsan

PM will leave for KSA today

Fans replacement in Discos, KE: NEECA seeks PD’s help on mode of financing

Govt launches ‘Climaventures’: A $50m push for climate innovation, investment

Property values in Karachi: New SRO retains rebate provision, FBR asked

US condemns Quetta bombing

Russia, Malaysia and Turkiye offer condolences

Over 26 killed in attack at railway station by BLA

VVIP aircraft being used by President, PM: Rs1.8bn approved for overhauling

Bank’s income case: FBR restrained from initiating ‘coercive’ action

Read more stories