Federal capital witnesses alarming rise in crime

ISLAMABAD: The capital city has seen a rise in incidents of car lifting, motorbike theft, and mobile phone snatching during the last week, as over 54 carjacking and over 45 cases of various kinds of theft including cash snatching, robbery and dacoity were reported to its various police stations.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, 27 cases of robbery, 17 cases of street crimes –mobile and cash snatching at gunpoint, were reported. The 54 cases of carjacking included 51 two-wheelers and three cars.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Koral, Khanna, Karachi Company, Kohsar, Industrial Area and Shehzad Town police stations.

During the period under review, carjackers stole six motorbikes from the limits of Khanna police station; another six motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Koral police station, five bikes from limits of Karachi Company police station, and another four bikes from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

Furthermore, six incidents of auto theft, two cases of robbery and one street crime were reported to Khanna police station; six carjacking incidents and three cases of robbery were registered with Koral police station, and five motorbikes were stolen and robbers struck at three place in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, three cases of robbery, two cases of street crime as well as two cases of auto theft were reported to Industrial Area police. Another four cases of street crime as well as one case each of robbery and auto theft were reported to Noon police station.

During the period under review, over three cases of robbery and two cases of auto theft were reported to Shehzad Town police station. Four cases of street crime, one case of robbery and two cases of car theft were reported to Noon police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024