AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukrainian drones hit Russian weapons factory, Kyiv source says

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2024 05:15pm

KYIV: Ukrainian drones struck a munitions factory in central Russia in an overnight attack, a source in Ukraine’s SBU Security Service told Reuters on Saturday.

The attack on the Aleksinsky chemical plant, which produces gunpowder, ammunition and weapons in the Tula region about 200 km (120 miles) south of Moscow, was part of a strategy to target factories that support Moscow’s war against Ukraine, the source said.

“Attacks on weapons warehouses, military airfields, and enterprises, which are part of the Russian military-industrial complex, reduce Russia’s ability to terrorize our country,” the SBU source said.

Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia rises to eight: governor

The source did not give any estimate of damage to the Aleksinsky factory.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces shot down 50 Ukrainian drones in seven Russian regions overnight, Russian state news agency Tass reported.

As the war against Russia approaches its 1,000-day mark, Ukraine is on the back foot on the battlefield against its larger and better-equipped foe.

Russian troops are steadily advancing in the eastern Donetsk region, slicing through Ukrainian defence lines and wiping out towns and villages there with guided air bombs and artillery.

The Ukrainian General Staff said on Saturday that the frontline situation was complicated, reporting more than 170 combat clashes in the past 24 hours, the majority in the east.

Ukrainian officials say strikes against military facilities, warehouses, and airfields in Russia would disrupt Moscow troops’ logistics and supplies and help turn the war in Ukraine’s favour.

Since September, Ukraine has struck several ammunition warehouses in Russia with Ukrainian-produced long-range drones, according to Ukrainian security officials.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly urged Kyiv’s Western partners to supply more long-range missiles and lift restrictions on using them to hit targets deep inside Russia.

Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukrainian drones

Comments

200 characters

Ukrainian drones hit Russian weapons factory, Kyiv source says

Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 43,552

Lets commit to build a nation reflecting Iqbal’s ideals of justice, equality: PM Shehbaz

Hyundai cuts prices by up to Rs800,000 in Pakistan amid rising competition

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

Afghan women not barred from speaking to each other: morality ministry

Russia sees no grounds for strategic or arms control talks with US

Gaza rescuers say 14 killed in Israeli strikes

South Sudan floods affect 1.4 million, displace 379,000: UN

Gold unchanged at Rs278,800 per tola in Pakistan

CCP issues report on state of competition in power sector: Discos asked to strengthen MIRAD for better business planning

Read more stories