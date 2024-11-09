AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russia explores plan to merge Rosneft with Gazprom subsidiary and Lukoil, WSJ reports

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2024 11:34am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russia is working on a plan to merge state-backed Rosneft Oil with Gazprom Neft, creating the world’s second-biggest crude oil producer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Talks between executives and government officials took place over the past few months, and a deal may or may not happen, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter whom it did not identify.

A combination of Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, a subsidiary of Gazprom and Lukoil, would be second to Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and could pump almost three times U.S. oil producer Exxon’s output, the report added.

There are some obstacles, including opposition from some Rosneft and Lukoil executives and the problem of collecting funds to pay Lukoil shareholders, the report said.

Lukoil, Rosneft, Gazprom and the Kremlin did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while Gazprom Neft could not immediately be reached.

Russia’s gas output up 8.9% to 516.6 bcm in Jan-Sept, Kommersant says

The Journal quoted a Rosneft spokesperson as saying the report was incorrect but declining to answer questions, while a Lukoil spokesman told the paper that neither the company nor its shareholders were in merger negotiations “with any parties, as this would not be in the interest of the company”.

The newspaper quoted a Kremlin spokesperson as saying the administration had no knowledge of a deal.

The Kremlin said last month it could not confirm a report that Russia’s energy minister had put forward a proposal to nationalise the energy sector.

A channel called EJ on the Telegram messaging app, citing unnamed sources, reported that Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev had suggested to President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin that the energy sector - a key provider of cash for the state - be nationalised.

Rosneft Gazprom Neft

Comments

200 characters

Russia explores plan to merge Rosneft with Gazprom subsidiary and Lukoil, WSJ reports

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

CCP issues report on state of competition in power sector: Discos asked to strengthen MIRAD for better business planning

Lets commit to build a nation reflecting Iqbal’s ideals of justice, equality: PM Shehbaz

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: Aurangzeb

Read more stories