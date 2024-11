Russian air defences intercepted and destroyed 15 Ukrainian drones over the southern Bryansk region, the regional governor said early on Saturday.

Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 2,000 drones in October, Kyiv says

Bryansk Regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz issued a series of statements on the Telegram app, saying air defence units had downed a total of 15 drones. He said there was no damage or injuries in connection with the incidents.