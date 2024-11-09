Japan, Peru to agree on cooperation in mineral mining technology

TOKYO: The leaders of Japan and Peru will sign a joint statement later this month on cooperation in mineral mining technology, aimed at strengthening their supply chains for critical minerals through Japanese technology, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who plans to visit Peru for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit on Nov. 15-16, will also hold a bilateral meeting with Peru’s leader, according to Nikkei.

Resource-poor Japan has been actively reinforcing global supply chains for critical minerals - essential components for electric vehicle batteries, renewable energy and other technologies supporting a decarbonised society.

The two governments aim to create stable supply chains in Peru for critical minerals such as copper and zinc through technology provided by Japanese companies, the Nikkei said without citing specific sources.

In addition, Japan and Peru plan to compile a 10-year roadmap outlining concrete measures across five areas, including economic cooperation for securing mineral resources and energy procurement, personnel exchange and security, Nikkei said.

Japan’s industry ministry was not immediately available for comment.