AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-09

JCP endorses SHC CJ’s proposal

Terence J Sigamony Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), unanimously, endorsed the Sindh High Court (SHC) chief justice’s proposal that all the existing judges of the SHC are nominated to be the judges of Constitutional Benches for expeditious disposal of the existing huge backlog of cases.

The Commission allowed this arrangement until 24th November. The matter will again be taken by JCP on 25th November.

The second meeting of the Commission constituted under the 26th Constitutional Amendment was held in the Supreme Court on Friday, which was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman JCP Yahya Afridi to consider a single point agenda of formation of a Constitutional Bench in the High Court of Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminud Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail (via video link); Chief Justice SHC Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney-General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz; MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, MNA Omar Ayub Khan, Roshan Khurshid Barucha, Sindh Minister of Law Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and member Sindh Bar Council Qurban Ali Malano.

The Registrar Supreme Court also attended as Secretary to the Commission.

In the first meeting, held on November 5, the JCP by a majority of 7 to 5 named Justice Aminud Din Khan as the head of seven-member constitutional bench in the Supreme Court. The constitutional also includes judges from all the four provinces; Justice Aminud Din and Justice Ayesha A Malik from Punjab, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi from Sindh, Justice ?Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan from Balochistan and Justice Mussarat Hilali from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The JCP constituted the bench in 7-5 split decision, with a majority of the members voted in favour of the constitutional bench. The sources claimed that CJP Afridi, senior-most judges Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar and PTI members in the Parliament – Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz – opposed the decision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SHC Sindh High Court Judicial Commission of Pakistan judges JCP SC judges Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui constitutional benches CJP Yahya Afridi SHC CJ

Comments

200 characters

JCP endorses SHC CJ’s proposal

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: c

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories