AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-09

People’s housing scheme is a testament to Sindh govt: Sharjeel

Press Release Published November 9, 2024 Updated November 9, 2024 07:25am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the Sindh government's People's Housing Scheme is more than just a project.

The leadership of the People's Party and the Sindh government understand the pain of those who lost their homes and everything in the floods. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's vision goes beyond building houses; it is about public service and restoring hope and dignity to the flood victims.

In a statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the Sindh government is not only building new houses for 2.1 million families but is also rebuilding their lives. Under the guidance of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government is actively working to restore the dignity of the flood victims.

He stated that the housing project is a testament to the Sindh government’s unwavering support for the people, and that the People's Party consistently prioritizes public service and overall welfare. The People's Party and the Sindh government have shown what true public service means.

Sharjeel said that from BISP to housing projects, all the initiatives launched by the People's Party are models for other provinces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sharjeel Inam Memon flood victims floods in Sindh Sindh Senior Minister Flood damaged houses People's Housing Scheme

Comments

200 characters

People’s housing scheme is a testament to Sindh govt: Sharjeel

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: Aurangzeb

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories