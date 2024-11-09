People’s housing scheme is a testament to Sindh govt: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the Sindh government's People's Housing Scheme is more than just a project.

The leadership of the People's Party and the Sindh government understand the pain of those who lost their homes and everything in the floods. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's vision goes beyond building houses; it is about public service and restoring hope and dignity to the flood victims.

In a statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the Sindh government is not only building new houses for 2.1 million families but is also rebuilding their lives. Under the guidance of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government is actively working to restore the dignity of the flood victims.

He stated that the housing project is a testament to the Sindh government’s unwavering support for the people, and that the People's Party consistently prioritizes public service and overall welfare. The People's Party and the Sindh government have shown what true public service means.

Sharjeel said that from BISP to housing projects, all the initiatives launched by the People's Party are models for other provinces.

