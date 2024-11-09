AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,957 Increased By 115.5 (1.17%)
BR30 30,770 Increased By 733.6 (2.44%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-09

Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Programme: Over 530 children successfully operated

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 07:32am

LAHORE: Over 530 innocent children have been successfully operated under the Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program, since its launch.

“The scope of this program is being expanded. Under this program, there has been a clear reduction in the waiting list for surgeries of innocent children,” Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said while reviewing the ‘Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program’ held in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education. Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi participated in the meeting.

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mehmood Khan, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mehmood, Additional Secretary Dr. Waheed, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razaq and representatives of Punjab Information Technology Board participated in the meeting. Major General Retired Dr. Azhar Mehmood Kayani, Professor Farqad Alamgir and others participated in the meeting through video link.

The minister health had a detailed review of the program. PITB gave a briefing in this regard. Salman Rafique said that before this program, parents of innocent children had to wait for months according to the waiting list for surgeries.

Under this program, the capacity of Punjab's Children's Hospitals is also being increased. He said that the Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program is continuously monitored through the dashboard. The Punjab government has made the entire system of children's heart surgery program very transparent, he added.

In the meeting, medical equipment was also approved for 6 government children's hospitals for the Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Health Khawaja Salman Rafique CM’s Heart Surgery programme

Comments

200 characters

Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Programme: Over 530 children successfully operated

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: Aurangzeb

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories