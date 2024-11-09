Ayaz Sadiq pays tribute to Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq paid rich tribute to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 147th birth anniversary.

He said that Muslims of the Subcontinent as per vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal succeeded in achieving a separate homeland. He mentioned that Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s poetry served as a beacon of light for Muslims, encouraging them to pursue their goals with determination.

The speaker emphasised that Iqbal's philosophical guidance energised the freedom movement and awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent to a sense of self-respect, unity, and dignity. He added that Allama Iqbal’s message emphasises unity, discipline, and faith, and by following his teachings our country can overcome the current challenges.

The speaker urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from Iqbal’s thoughts and to play a constructive role in the socio-economic development of the country. He emphasised that the best way to honour Allama Iqbal’s legacy is by promoting justice, tolerance, brotherhood, and discipline in society.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of incorporating Iqbal’s teachings into the educational curriculum to educate the generations to come with his profound ideas and vision.

The speaker stated that Iqbal’s visionary teachings provide solutions to the issues faced by the Muslim Ummah, and by following these teachings, the Muslim world can address the challenges it confronts.

Furthermore, he stated that Iqbal’s message transcends time, race, and geographical boundaries, offering guidance to people of all ages to come.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Syed Mir Ghulam Mustafa Shah, while paying a rich tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, stated that through his philosophy and farsightedness, he encouraged the Muslim Ummah to struggle for self-determination.

He added that Iqbal's ideas and messages promote peace and unity, and hold solutions to the current regional and global divides.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024