The Future Summit: Experts underscore crucial role of technology in broadening healthcare access

KARACHI: Healthcare industry experts and policymakers at summit underscored the crucial role that technology can play in broadening healthcare access, especially for rural and underserved communities.

They expressed this while speaking at “The Future Summit 8th Edition” here to discuss the transformative shifts in healthcare and the challenges ahead.

The summit also called for collective action to strengthen healthcare systems, with panelists agreeing on the need for improved infrastructure, talent retention, data privacy, and targeted policy reforms.

M Haroon Qassim, Managing Director of PharmaEvo, emphasized the important role the technology can play in expanding healthcare access, especially in rural and underserved regions.

“Digital technologies are reshaping healthcare delivery. For better services in rural areas, mobile health units and telemedicine are essential, while robotics assist surgeries in urban hospitals. Yet, at its core, healthcare is about humanity, and people remain irreplaceable,” he said.

Javed Ghulam Mohammad, Group Managing Director & CEO, Martin Dow Group, spoke on the pharmaceutical sector’s evolution, particularly with AI-driven advancements accelerating drug research and development.

He noted, “In Pakistan, NGOs primarily manage major hospitals, underscoring gaps in government support for healthcare and education. Access to medicines remains limited, with Pakistan’s pharmaceutical market valued at only $3 billion.”

Douglas Corley, co-founder, Sage Health and co-founder & CEO, Equity Health Foundation, discussed international healthcare standards, and pinpointed the stark differences between developed and emerging markets. Highlighting genetic testing trends in the US, he stated, “Diagnosis, treatment, and prevention all benefit from technology, yet high-quality care remains costly.”

Reflecting on the regulatory environment, Mahmoud Hatem, Vice President for Middle East & Africa, Moharram & Partners, called for updated healthcare policies to meet modern challenges.

Johannes (Hans) Kedzierski, Chief Executive Officer, Novacare Hospital, warned of an impending global shortage of healthcare professionals. “Pakistan’s quality medical education unfortunately fuels a brain drain, as many doctors seek opportunities abroad,” said Kedzierski, stressing the need for stronger incentives to retain talent.

David Heyman, Founding Partner, Andalus Holdings & Board Member, Kings College Hospital, London-UAE, highlighted the emerging trends such as robotic surgery and nano-medicine as solutions for rising healthcare demands linked to global population growth, life expectancy, and lifestyle changes.

He also noted the significant expansion of the oncology market, with the demand for early disease detection becoming critical to reducing healthcare costs and improving survival rates.

“With limited budgets, resources, and experts, maximizing what we have is essential,” he added.

