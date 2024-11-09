BECS Directorate General enrols over 10,000 out-of-school children

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) enrolled more than 10,000 out-of-school children and established 373 non-formal schools in the federal capital through zero out of school campaign during the last one year.

This was revealed by Hameed Khan Niazi, Deputy Secretary Admin, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, and former Director General here on Friday while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly-established “Operations Block” at BECS head office.

BECS officer and staff also arranged a farewell party for former DG BECS Hameed Khan Niazi, as well as a welcome party for Sikandar Masood, new Director General of BECS.

The ceremony was also attended by DG, Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE), Dr Shahid Soroya, DG, Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), Tahira Sheikh, MD, National Education Foundation (NEF) and Murad Ali Mehmand, MD, National Book Foundation (NBF).

Addressing on this occasion, Niazi said the government is committed to expedite to enrollment of out-of-school children as it was the future of the country. He further said that the enrollment of more than 10,000 out-of-school children was made possible through the dedication and professional approach of BECS officers and staff.

DG BECS Masood said the Directorate would continue the mission of his predecessor by expanding the coverage of non-formal school to enroll more out of school children. The government would leave no stone unturned to achieve this noble cause, he added.

Other speakers also appreciated BECS for its achievement and professional approach in meeting this goal.

