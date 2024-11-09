AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-09

BECS Directorate General enrols over 10,000 out-of-school children

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) enrolled more than 10,000 out-of-school children and established 373 non-formal schools in the federal capital through zero out of school campaign during the last one year.

This was revealed by Hameed Khan Niazi, Deputy Secretary Admin, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, and former Director General here on Friday while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the newly-established “Operations Block” at BECS head office.

BECS officer and staff also arranged a farewell party for former DG BECS Hameed Khan Niazi, as well as a welcome party for Sikandar Masood, new Director General of BECS.

The ceremony was also attended by DG, Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE), Dr Shahid Soroya, DG, Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), Tahira Sheikh, MD, National Education Foundation (NEF) and Murad Ali Mehmand, MD, National Book Foundation (NBF).

Addressing on this occasion, Niazi said the government is committed to expedite to enrollment of out-of-school children as it was the future of the country. He further said that the enrollment of more than 10,000 out-of-school children was made possible through the dedication and professional approach of BECS officers and staff.

DG BECS Masood said the Directorate would continue the mission of his predecessor by expanding the coverage of non-formal school to enroll more out of school children. The government would leave no stone unturned to achieve this noble cause, he added.

Other speakers also appreciated BECS for its achievement and professional approach in meeting this goal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

school children BECS Hameed Khan Niazi

Comments

200 characters

BECS Directorate General enrols over 10,000 out-of-school children

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: c

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories