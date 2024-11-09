28th IAPTC annual conference concludes

RAWALPINDI: Closing ceremony of 28th Annual Conference of the International Association of Peacekeeping Training Centre (IAPTC) concluded on Friday at the Centre for International Peace and Stability (CIPS), NUST, Islamabad, said a press release issued on Friday.

The closing ceremony was chaired by Secretary Defence Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali (retd) in which he expressed gratitude to the IAPTC Secretariat, panelists, participants and CIPS for conducting a productive and successful week-long conference on Adaptive Training Strategies for Peace Operations.

In the concluding session, the delegates were briefed on the outcomes of fruitful discussions, innovative ideas and proposed initiatives that emerged during the conference. Focus remained on innovative training methodologies, enhancing technology integration, empowering women's participation in peacekeeping and the importance of information integrity.

The conference also highlighted the importance of international collaboration in addressing evolving challenges to peacekeeping.

Former President of IAPTC, Brigadier General Joyce (Kenya) formally handed over the presidency to Principal NIPCONS (NUST Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies) Raja Aftab Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024