‘Pakistan-UK Education Gateway Phase-II’: Minister reviews new projects

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting on the “Framework for Processing Concept Proposals for New Projects under the Pakistan-UK Education Gateway Phase 2” in Islamabad on Friday.

The Phase 2 of the projects will provide structured fellowships for international faculty and students, focus on impactful and commercialized research, promote leadership and governance for high performance, and facilitate capacity development for inclusive, quality higher education. Additionally, it will encourage transnational education and mutual recognition of qualifications.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Member Science and Technology Dr. Najeebullah, and a senior representative from the British Council James Hampson, Country Director Pakistan, British Council and Sarah Parvez, Head of Education, British Council.

During the meeting, the relevant department briefed participants on the achievements of the Pakistan-UK Education Gateway Phase 1, highlighting that the British Council successfully facilitated 21 research travel grants and eight large-scale Research Partnership Grant projects.

In addition, research capacity-building training was provided to over 1,000 researchers and reviewers across Pakistan, and 51 universities received certification for their Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC).

Officials further outlined that Phase 2 of the Pakistan-UK Education Gateway aims to build on the partnerships and successes of Phase 1. This next phase will drive further advancements in higher education research and development, enhancing the sector’s productivity and its role in developing a skilled, ethical, and globally competitive workforce.

Minister Iqbal emphasized the need for a robust mechanism to assess the impact of grants, stressing that the outcomes of each project should be aligned with Pakistan’s development priorities. “Despite significant investments in science and technology, our output in terms of high-quality research professionals remains limited,” he noted. “We need a focused approach to engage top-tier researchers who can make a meaningful impact on Pakistan’s diverse sectors. This should include partnerships with high-ranking universities to elevate research standards.”

The minister underscored the importance of ensuring that visits by Pakistani researchers to the UK serve a clear purpose, contributing to institutional capacity-building and delivering tangible benefits upon their return. “Each visit should be impactful, with clear evaluations on what was achieved and how it has translated into reforms or strengthened academic institutions,” he said.

The Pakistan-UK Education Gateway Phase 2 reflects the commitment to fostering an internationally competitive higher education environment that aligns with Pakistan’s socio-economic goals.

