Markets Print 2024-11-09

Sluggish business on cotton market

Published 09 Nov, 2024

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 18,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,600 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Sdu were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Chishtian, 200 bales of Fort Abbas, 600 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Mian Wali, 200 bales of Mian Channu and 200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Cotton cotton market

