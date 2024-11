KARACHI: The local gold prices saw a big recovery on Friday after the global market bounced back, traders said.

Gold prices grew by Rs2, 000 to Rs278, 800 per tola and Rs1, 715 to Rs239, 026 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

Domestic silver traded for Rs3, 300 per tola and Rs2, 829.21 per 10 grams, the association added.

