Ipsos unveils Global Trends at HBL Tower Karachi

KARACHI: Ipsos, a global leader in market research, launched its flagship survey “Ipsos Global Trends” at the HBL Tower in Karachi on Friday.

The session was organized in collaboration with Brain Child Communications, Habib Bank Limited and Ipsos in Pakistan.

The session featured the key values and beliefs of Pakistanis, comparing them to global trends and suggesting a roadmap for the future, based on 50,000 interviews across 50 countries representing 90 percent of global GDP and 75 percent of the global population.

The event, attended by prominent business leaders, marketing gurus, and advertisers from private sector blue chips and multinational corporations, featured opening remarks by Farhan Khan, CEO Brain Child Communications, followed by presentations by Abdul Sattar Babar, CEO and MD of Ipsos in Pakistan, who introduced the Global Trends study.

Simon Atkinson, Global Chief Knowledge Officer at Ipsos, then delved into the study’s findings, exploring the similarities, differences, and potential pathways forward.

The event was brought to fruition by Ali Habib, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of HBL.

During the session the study revealed distinct characteristics that set Pakistan apart: Pakistanis exhibit a unique blend of traditionalism (emphasis on family, religion), skepticism over longevity (56 percent not anticipating a long lifespan), nostalgia (longing for the past), and status-consciousness (valuing material goods, global brands, career success).

They are technologically optimistic, anticipate long lifespans, and prioritize physical over mental health. While concerned about discrimination, they are generally more optimistic and happier than the global average.

Despite these distinct traits, they share global concerns about wealth inequality, appreciate quality customer experiences, value individual autonomy, and embrace a present-focused mindset due to an uncertain future.

A key takeaway is the need to leverage technology, social media, youth, and women, build brand trust, and capitalize on the nation’s optimism to address societal divisions, economic disparities, and climate change.

These surveys findings reveled during the session offered invaluable insights, guiding businesses from FMCGs, Media Communications and Banking Groups to drive growth and economic up brining for business sector in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024