AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-09

Ipsos unveils Global Trends at HBL Tower Karachi

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

KARACHI: Ipsos, a global leader in market research, launched its flagship survey “Ipsos Global Trends” at the HBL Tower in Karachi on Friday.

The session was organized in collaboration with Brain Child Communications, Habib Bank Limited and Ipsos in Pakistan.

The session featured the key values and beliefs of Pakistanis, comparing them to global trends and suggesting a roadmap for the future, based on 50,000 interviews across 50 countries representing 90 percent of global GDP and 75 percent of the global population.

The event, attended by prominent business leaders, marketing gurus, and advertisers from private sector blue chips and multinational corporations, featured opening remarks by Farhan Khan, CEO Brain Child Communications, followed by presentations by Abdul Sattar Babar, CEO and MD of Ipsos in Pakistan, who introduced the Global Trends study.

Simon Atkinson, Global Chief Knowledge Officer at Ipsos, then delved into the study’s findings, exploring the similarities, differences, and potential pathways forward.

The event was brought to fruition by Ali Habib, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of HBL.

During the session the study revealed distinct characteristics that set Pakistan apart: Pakistanis exhibit a unique blend of traditionalism (emphasis on family, religion), skepticism over longevity (56 percent not anticipating a long lifespan), nostalgia (longing for the past), and status-consciousness (valuing material goods, global brands, career success).

They are technologically optimistic, anticipate long lifespans, and prioritize physical over mental health. While concerned about discrimination, they are generally more optimistic and happier than the global average.

Despite these distinct traits, they share global concerns about wealth inequality, appreciate quality customer experiences, value individual autonomy, and embrace a present-focused mindset due to an uncertain future.

A key takeaway is the need to leverage technology, social media, youth, and women, build brand trust, and capitalize on the nation’s optimism to address societal divisions, economic disparities, and climate change.

These surveys findings reveled during the session offered invaluable insights, guiding businesses from FMCGs, Media Communications and Banking Groups to drive growth and economic up brining for business sector in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Habib Bank Limited IPSOS HBL Tower

Comments

200 characters

Ipsos unveils Global Trends at HBL Tower Karachi

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: c

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories