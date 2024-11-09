Sri Lankan shares end higher

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by gains in communication services and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 0.6% higher at 12,800.46.

Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide and Laxapana were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 33.3% and 11.4%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 77.5 million shares from 87.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.04 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7 million) from 2.11 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 50 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.99 billion rupees, the data showed.