AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Mbappe ‘down but not out’ says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2024 07:43pm

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his troubled French striker Kylian Mbappe was as down as the rest of the team over recent setbacks but remained motivated ahead of Saturday’s Liga clash with Osasuna.

Mired in a sexual assault investigation in Sweden and struggling to find his feet in the ultra demanding Real Madrid spotlight, Mbappe was this week left out of France coach Didier Deschamps’ squad for the next round of Nations League matches.

“Mbappe is down but not out,” Ancelotti said of his club form, adding that the 25-year-old remained “motivated”.

The European champions were hammered 4-0 by rivals Barcelona at the end of October and are now nine points behind their great rivals in La Liga.

Mbappe left out of France squad for November internationals

On top of that, they slumped to a second consecutive home defeat Tuesday, with AC Milan triumphing 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe has been some way off his best but the Italian coach refused to lay the blame at his door.

“The problem he’s having is everyone’s problem. We haven’t hit our stride yet. But I’m convinced Mbappe is going to get through this difficult moment,” he said.

“You could point at Vinicius (Junior), Rodrygo or (Jude) Bellingham. It is a difficult moment for everyone.

“You can’t let your head drop, you have to hold it high.”

Ancelotti, however, declined to speculate on Mbappe’s second consecutive omission from the World Cup finalists’ squad.

“It is a decision of the national team coach and I do not have the right to judge it. I do not allow myself to do so,” said Ancelotti.

France are due to play Israel at the Stade de France on November 14 and Italy in Milan three days later.

Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe Carlo Ancelotti

Comments

200 characters

Mbappe ‘down but not out’ says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

PM Shehbaz announces three-month power subsidy package for winter season

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3.05bn in October 2024, up 24% year-on-year

Indian cricket board yet to communicate decision on travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Naqvi

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Record-setting spree continues, KSE-100 closes above 93,000 for first time

Saim Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia in 2nd ODI

PM Shehbaz, VEON Group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

Punjab shuts public spaces in smog-hit cities

Reko Diq Mining Company approaches PIBT for cargo handling

Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead women and children, UN rights office says

Read more stories