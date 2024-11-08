AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian capital plans drone flights to combat smog crisis

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2024 05:50pm

NEW DELHI: India’s capital unveiled plans Friday to fly special drones to clear pollution from its smog-choked skies – a plan derided by experts as another “band-aid” solution to a public health crisis.

New Delhi and the surrounding metropolitan area, home to more than 30 million people, consistently tops world rankings for air pollution in winter.

The smog is blamed for thousands of premature deaths each year and is an annual source of misery for the capital’s residents, with various piecemeal government initiatives failing to measurably address the problem.

Friday marked the start of a trial for an aerial drone tasked with flying around the city’s pollution hotspots to spray water mist in an effort to clear dust and harmful particulate matter from the air.

Toxic smog wreathes India’s capital as winter nears

“We have been examining different technological solutions and best practices from across the world,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said after launching the initiative.

“This one drone is part of a pilot project by a company. We will study, and if it succeeds, we will take this forward.”

Rai said that once the trial was over, the Delhi government would issue a tender to purchase two more drones.

If implemented, the three drones would be responsible for mitigating air pollution across a city that stretches across 1,500 square kilometres (580 square miles) – around the same size as greater London.

A technician at the site, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the drones carried a maximum 16 litres (4.2 gallons) of water and could only operate for a few minutes at a time before they needed to be refilled.

“But these are not the solution to air pollution,” Sunil Dahiya of advocacy group Envirocatalysts told AFP. “These are band-aid solutions.”

Prior government efforts to mitigate the smog, such as a public campaign encouraging drivers to turn off their engines at traffic lights, have failed to make an impact in the city.

Delhi opened a “smog tower” – a 25-metre (82-foot) tower in the city centre containing fans that were touted as filtering 1,000 cubic metres of air per second – to much fanfare in 2021.

The project was panned by experts when it was launched and is no longer operational.

“Cutting emissions at the sources of the pollution is more important,” Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of the Centre for Science and Environment in New Delhi, told AFP.

“We have enough studies to show that vehicles, industry, and construction are the areas that need intervention to tackle the issue.”

The level of PM2.5 particles – the smallest and most harmful, which can enter the bloodstream – registered above 300 micrograms per cubic metre in Delhi this week, according to monitoring firm IQAir.

That is 20 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization.

India smog New Delhi smog emergency

Comments

200 characters

Indian capital plans drone flights to combat smog crisis

PM Shehbaz announces three-month power subsidy package for winter season

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3.05bn in October 2024, up 24% year-on-year

Indian cricket board yet to communicate decision on travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Naqvi

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Record-setting spree continues, KSE-100 closes above 93,000 for first time

Saim Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia in 2nd ODI

PM Shehbaz, VEON Group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

Punjab shuts public spaces in smog-hit cities

Reko Diq Mining Company approaches PIBT for cargo handling

Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead women and children, UN rights office says

Read more stories