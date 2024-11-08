AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ambani’s Reliance lobbies for India satellite spectrum auction in new clash with Musk’s Starlink

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024 05:22pm

BENGALURU: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pressed India’s telecom watchdog on Friday to reconsider its plan not to auction satellite spectrum but to simply allocate it, in a fresh clash with Elon Musk’s Starlink.

India’s telecoms Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia last month said the government would allocate spectrum administratively in line with global trends but a final notification on how spectrum is given out will come after the telecom watchdog TRAI gives its feedback.

Musk’s Starlink has expressed interest in launching in India following a successful launch in Africa which left local players bruised by low broadband prices and favours the government’s approach to allocating spectrum.

Ravi Gandhi, a top Reliance policy executive, urged the telecom regulator TRAI on Friday, however, to review the decision, noting in an open house discussion hosted by TRAI that the move to allocate spectrum administratively is “the most discriminatory method of assigning any kind of government resource”.

Ambani’s Reliance lobbies India minister on satellite spectrum in new face-off with Musk

Starlink India executive Parnil Urdhwareshe on the other hand said India’s allocation plan was “forward-looking”.

Billionaire Ambani runs India’s biggest telecom company, Reliance Jio. Analysts say a spectrum auction, requiring much more investment, would likely deter foreign rivals.

The TRAI’s recommendations, which will be formed over coming weeks, will be critical in deciding the future course of how satellite spectrum is doled out.

Reliance, which has dominated India’s telecom sector for years, is concerned that after spending $19 billion in airwave auctions it risks losing broadband customers to Musk, and potentially even data and voice clients later as technology advances, Reuters previously reported.

The methodology of giving out spectrum for satellite services in India has been a topic of contention between the billionaires.

Musk’s Starlink, a unit of SpaceX, has 6,400 active satellites orbiting earth to provide low-latency broadband to 4 million customers.

Ambani once gave data for free on his mobile plans, but Musk is no stranger to such tactics.

In Kenya, Musk priced Starlink at $10 per month, versus $120 in United States, with rental plans available for higher hardware cost. Kenya’s Safaricom in July complained to local regulators, calling for players like Starlink to be required to partner with mobile networks, and not operate independently.

Reliance Elon Musk Mukesh Ambani Starlink

Comments

200 characters

Ambani’s Reliance lobbies for India satellite spectrum auction in new clash with Musk’s Starlink

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $3.05bn in October 2024, up 24% year-on-year

Indian cricket board yet to communicate decision on travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: Naqvi

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 93,000 as rally continues

Saim Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia in 2nd ODI

PM Shehbaz, VEON Group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

Punjab shuts public spaces in smog-hit cities

Reko Diq Mining Company approaches PIBT for cargo handling

Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead women and children, UN rights office says

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories