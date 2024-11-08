AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Nov 08, 2024
Sports

Sri Lanka prepare for rain-soaked T20 showdown with New Zealand

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2024 03:43pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DAMBULLA: Sri Lanka hope to maintain their purple patch at home with a two-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand starting Saturday – but rains may force the hosts to keep their formidable spin attack on standby.

Charith Asalanka’s men are riding high with victories in 11 of their 14 bilateral series this year – including nine out of the last 10 on home soil.

This year’s home success has hinged on Sri Lanka’s spinners, but Asalanka said forecast rains in Dambulla could force a strategic rethink.

“The rain will likely come into play,” Asalanka told reporters on Friday.

“Our strength has always been spin, but if this weather sticks around, we might have to bring in an extra seamer instead.”

Sri Lanka has seen ferocious rains in recent weeks, bringing floods that forced school closures in the capital Colombo and also disrupting all three one-day matches against the West Indies last month in Pallekele.

Relentless downpours washed out Sri Lanka’s training session on Friday and New Zealand’s evening practice also looked in doubt, with the ground completely under covers.

Dambulla will host two T20 matches on Saturday and Sunday before a three-match ODI series beginning in the same city next Wednesday.

New Zealand were routed 2-0 in the Test leg of their Sri Lankan tour last month.

But they bounced back in style, making history by sweeping a three-match Test series in India that gave the hosts their first series loss at home in more than a decade.

Saim Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia in 2nd ODI

Several key players from that series including Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee have returned home to rest ahead of their upcoming three-match Test series against England.

Also missing is former captain Kane Williamson, who skipped the India Tests due to injury.

Mitchell Santner will captain a refreshed New Zealand side in their absence.

“With the packed schedule, some of the boys felt it was best to head home and prepare for the England series,” Santner said.

“We have plenty of white-ball cricket ahead, and it’s a chance to give some fresh faces a go.”

Sri Lanka Squad: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (wk), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young.

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI) and Ravindra Wimalasiri (SRI)

TV Umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

