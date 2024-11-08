AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 130.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
CNERGY 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.73%)
DFML 42.74 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.61%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
FCCL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.29%)
FFBL 65.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.85%)
HUMNL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.65%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
MLCF 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
NBP 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.99%)
OGDC 184.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.15%)
PAEL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.95%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.82%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.48%)
SEARL 70.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.39%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.82%)
TREET 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.58%)
TRG 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,896 Increased By 54.4 (0.55%)
BR30 30,314 Increased By 277.4 (0.92%)
KSE100 93,140 Increased By 619.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 28,879 Increased By 92.5 (0.32%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sony quarterly net profit jumps but forecast unchanged

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2024 02:05pm

TOKYO: Sony’s net profit jumped in the second quarter thanks to stronger sales in gaming, music and imaging sensors, the PlayStation maker said Friday but left its annual profit forecasts unchanged.

The yen’s weakness against the dollar and euro had a positive impact on takings in those key sectors, the Japanese conglomerate added.

However, Sony Pictures suffered from “lower series deliveries in Television Productions, in part due to production delays related to the strikes in Hollywood”.

For the three months from July to September, Sony logged net profit of 338.5 billion yen ($2.2 billion), up 69 percent from 200.1 billion yen in the same period a year ago.

It still forecasts a full-year net profit of 980 billion yen.

The company also maintained its operating profit outlook, but revised its sales forecast upwards slightly.

Sony’s earnings release comes a day after its PlayStation 5 Pro console hit shelves, with a price tag that has raised eyebrows among gamers.

In Europe the device costs an eye-watering 799.99 euros ($860) – 250 euros higher than the older version – and almost 120,000 yen ($780) in Sony’s home market of Japan.

Yet Sony is not the only tech company making consumers fork out for their latest devices, and growing sticker shocks in the tech industry have yet to deter consumers.

Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

The company said Friday that an increase in sales for imaging sensors – used in phone cameras – as well as the “positive impact of foreign exchange rates” contributed to growth in the operating profit for that segment.

The yen hit a four-decade low against the dollar in July, having plunged in value since early 2022.

Music streaming is also a money-spinner for Sony, which has an impressive back catalogue and whose current roster includes top artists such as Beyonce and Lil Nas X.

According to recent reports in Variety and the Financial Times, citing sources, British rockers Pink Floyd have agreed to sell their recorded music and name-and-likeness rights to Sony Music for around $400 million.

Sony

Comments

200 characters

Sony quarterly net profit jumps but forecast unchanged

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 93,000 as rally continues

Saim Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia in 2nd ODI

PM Shehbaz, VEON Group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

Reko Diq Mining Company approaches PIBT for cargo handling

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Donald Trump picks Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Read more stories