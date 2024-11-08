AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 130.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
CNERGY 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.73%)
DFML 42.74 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (3.61%)
DGKC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
FCCL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.29%)
FFBL 65.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 113.85 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.85%)
HUMNL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.65%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
MLCF 42.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.45%)
NBP 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.99%)
OGDC 184.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.15%)
PAEL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.95%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.82%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.48%)
SEARL 70.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.39%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.82%)
TREET 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.58%)
TRG 51.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.58%)
UNITY 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,896 Increased By 54.4 (0.55%)
BR30 30,314 Increased By 277.4 (0.92%)
KSE100 93,140 Increased By 619.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 28,879 Increased By 92.5 (0.32%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Indies bowler Joseph suspended after storming off field

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2024 12:45pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BRIDGETOWN: West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was hit with a two-match suspension on Thursday after storming off the field during the series-clinching ODI win over England.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said Joseph had been sanctioned for “conduct falling short of CWI’s standards of professionalism.”

Joseph marched off the pitch during Wednesday’s game at Kensington Oval in Barbados shortly after taking the wicket of Jordan Cox in the fourth over, in an apparent protest at the field set by West Indies skipper Shai Hope.

That left West Indies briefly down to 10 players before Joseph then returned for the sixth over.

“Alzarri’s behavior did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies upholds,” CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe said in a statement.

“Such conduct cannot be overlooked and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged.”

Keacy Carty, King centuries help West Indies thrash England to clinch series

Joseph apologized in the same statement, saying that “my passion got the best of me.”

“I have personally apologized to captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management,” Joseph, 27, said.

“I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans. I understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact, and I deeply regret any disappointment caused.”

West Indies Alzarri Joseph Cricket West Indies west indies vs england ODI

Comments

200 characters

West Indies bowler Joseph suspended after storming off field

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

KSE-100 crosses 93,000 as rally continues

Saim Ayub hits 82 as Pakistan crush Australia in 2nd ODI

PM Shehbaz, VEON Group discuss IT and 5G expansion in Pakistan

Reko Diq Mining Company approaches PIBT for cargo handling

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Donald Trump picks Susie Wiles as his White House chief of staff

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Read more stories