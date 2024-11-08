AGL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
Toll from Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia rises to eight: governor

AFP Published 08 Nov, 2024 11:37am

KYIV: The death toll from a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has doubled to eight, including an infant, the regional governor said Friday.

Thursday’s attack on the industrial hub has also wounded 42 people and damaged a hospital.

Zaporizhzhia city has come under increasing Russian aerial bombardments in recent weeks and six people were killed in a strike on an industrial sector of the city earlier this week.

Three killed, two wounded in Russian attacks on east Ukrainian towns

“The number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 8, including a one-year-old boy. 42 people were injured,” governor Ivan Fedorov posted on Telegram.

The previous toll announced by the emergency services on Thursday was four dead, 40 wounded.

Analysts of the Russian invasion have speculated that the Kremlin could launch an offensive on Zaporizhzhia this winter.

The city, which had a pre-war population of more than 700,000 people, lies around 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the nearest Russian positions.

The Kremlin claimed to have annexed the wider Zaporizhzhia region in late 2022 despite not having full military control over it.

