AGL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.74%)
AIRLINK 129.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.29%)
BOP 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.09%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
DFML 42.64 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.37%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 33.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
FFBL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.76%)
HUMNL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.02%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 183.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
PAEL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
SEARL 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
TPLP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.2%)
TREET 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.43%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,861 Increased By 18.8 (0.19%)
BR30 30,127 Increased By 90.1 (0.3%)
KSE100 92,780 Increased By 259.4 (0.28%)
KSE30 28,815 Increased By 28.4 (0.1%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-08

US military ready to avoid politics, Austin tells troops

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024 06:41am

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told troops in a memo released on Thursday that the Pentagon was committed to an orderly transition to the incoming administration of Donald Trump, and that the military would not get involved in politics and was ready to carry out “all lawful orders”.

Trump was elected president on Tuesday, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House and ushering in a new US leadership likely to test the resilience of democratic institutions at home and relations abroad.

During an interview last month, Trump was asked if he was expecting “chaos” on Election Day and he appeared to suggest the military could be deployed against citizens who oppose him.

In a memo to US troops that was sent out on Wednesday night and publicly released on Thursday, Austin said. “The US military will also continue to stand apart from the political arena; to stand guard over our republic with principle and professionalism; and to stand together with the valued allies and partners who deepen our security.”

America’s friends and foes alike remain wary as they await Trump’s return to office in January, wondering whether his second term will be filled with the kind of turbulence and unpredictability that characterised his first four years.

Critics say that during his 2017-21 administration Trump openly flouted norms of behavior in open pursuit of political support among US troops, who are meant to be loyal to the US Constitution, not to any party or political movement.

During his campaign, Trump talked about facing an “enemy from within”.

Austin wrote: “As it always has, the US military will stand ready to carry out the policy choices of its next Commander in Chief, and to obey all lawful orders from its civilian chain of command.

Donald Trump United States US Pentagon Trump Trump administration US military Lloyd Austin US Defense Secretary 2024 US election US President elect Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

US military ready to avoid politics, Austin tells troops

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories