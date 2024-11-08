AGL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.74%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-08

Trade, investment and defence sectors: PM for further deepening cooperation with Turkiye

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: Expressing satisfaction at the growing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkiye, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressed the need to further deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and defence sectors.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with newly-appointed Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu, who called him at the PM House.

Sharif welcomed the ambassador, who presented his credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari on October 28, 2024, and said that he looked forward to working closely with the ambassador to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, according to a PM Office press release.

Recalling the historic, longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, the prime minister expressed gratitude for Turkiye’s consistent support to Pakistan on Kashmir and said that Pakistan would also continue to lend its strong support to Turkiye on its core interests.

The regional situation, particularly in Gaza and the Middle East also came under discussion.

Sharif conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and reiterated his invitation to the Turkish president to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Ambassador Neziroglu thanked the prime minister for warmly receiving him and assured him of his full commitment and support to further strengthen the strong and historic bonds of friendship between both countries.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan Tapas Adhikari paid a farewell visit to Prime Minister Sharif.

Sharif highlighted Pakistan's strong relations with Nepal and recalled his meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this September.

He emphasised the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

