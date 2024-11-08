Jinnah Medical Complex being established with cost of Rs120bn

ISLAMABAD: The Jinnah Medical Complex, a state-of-the-art healthcare facility designed to revolutionise healthcare standards in Islamabad, is set to be established with a total estimated cost of Rs120 billion.

The master plan for this landmark project includes a Centre of Excellence, Diagnostic and Treatment Podium, Student Housing, Academic Podium, Academic and Research Towers, Physical Plant, Grid Station, Auditorium, Mosque, Emergency Department, and a hotel to cater to the needs of medical tourism and patients.

The government has allocated Rs5 billion for the fiscal year 2024-2025 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to kick start the project.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has earmarked 200 kanals of commercial land in Sector H-16 for the Jinnah Medical Complex, which underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress on the project.

The meeting was attended by Minister of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Dr Nadeem Jan, Health Coordinator Dr Mukhtar, Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Chief Health, DC Health, senior officers from the CDA, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the importance of completing the project within the three-year timeframe set for its development. He highlighted the necessity of a stringent selection process for hiring qualified staff and credible contractors to ensure the project’s successful completion.

To further strengthen efficiency and transparency, the minister directed that the project be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode rather than through regular budgeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Prof Iqbal highlighted that the project’s strategic location in Islamabad, near the airport and national highways, makes it an ideal hub for regional and international medical tourism. A steering committee has been established to oversee the project’s progress and ensure that all timelines and milestones set forth by the prime minister are met.

The minister further emphasised that the Jinnah Medical Complex must incorporate green design principles, ensuring that it stands as a sustainable and environmentally-friendly structure. He said the proposed health complex is envisioned as a monumental project for the capital city, featuring a self-contained vertical health tower with comprehensive medical services. He said the master plan would optimise land use, building layout, landscaping, site accessibility, and traffic management, all aimed at promoting health tourism and enhancing healthcare infrastructure in Pakistan.

To further enrich the project, the minister instructed the inclusion of vice chancellors from two prominent Pakistani medical universities to provide their expertise. Regular consultative sessions will be held to track progress and ensure the smooth execution of activities, thereby, guaranteeing the successful implementation of the project.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Jinnah Medical Complex was performed by the prime minister of Pakistan on July 21, 2024, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward a robust and modern healthcare system.

