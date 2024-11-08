Govt, World Bank review implementation progress of DEEP worth $78m

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank and government of Pakistan, on Thursday, reviewed the implementation progress of “Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP)” worth $78 million, which envisaged to support the expansion of digitally-enabled public service delivery for citizens and firms.

A high-level delegation of World Bank led by its Practice Manager (Digital Development, South Asia Region) Vyjaynati T Desai, called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, here on Thursday.

Matters related to digitalisation, DEEP and its implementation were discussed in detail.

IT Secretary Zarrar Hasham Khan and IT and Telecom Division Special Secretary Azfar Manzoor were also present in the meeting.

Minister of State for IT Khawaja apprised the WB delegation about ongoing steps for digitalisation in the country. She said under the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan, the present government is fully committed to digital transformation across the country. Private sector is being extended full support to lead the digitalisation process in the country, she maintained.

Khawaja said DEEP is a very important project and full attention is being paid to its implementation.

The World Bank delegation appreciated government's steps for digitalisation, and the two sides agreed to continue collaboration regarding the implementation of the different phases of DEEP.

The bank in its first Implementation Status and Results Report (ISR) had termed the progress toward achievement of project development objective satisfactory.

The meeting was also attended by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim.

