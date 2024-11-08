AGL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.74%)
AIRLINK 129.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.29%)
BOP 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.09%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
DFML 42.64 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.37%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
FCCL 33.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
FFBL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FFL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
HUBC 112.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.76%)
HUMNL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.02%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 183.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.42%)
PAEL 25.54 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
SEARL 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
TPLP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.2%)
TREET 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.43%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,861 Increased By 18.8 (0.19%)
BR30 30,127 Increased By 90.1 (0.3%)
KSE100 92,780 Increased By 259.4 (0.28%)
KSE30 28,815 Increased By 28.4 (0.1%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-08

Govt, World Bank review implementation progress of DEEP worth $78m

Tahir Amin Published 08 Nov, 2024 07:31am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank and government of Pakistan, on Thursday, reviewed the implementation progress of “Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP)” worth $78 million, which envisaged to support the expansion of digitally-enabled public service delivery for citizens and firms.

A high-level delegation of World Bank led by its Practice Manager (Digital Development, South Asia Region) Vyjaynati T Desai, called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, here on Thursday.

Matters related to digitalisation, DEEP and its implementation were discussed in detail.

IT Secretary Zarrar Hasham Khan and IT and Telecom Division Special Secretary Azfar Manzoor were also present in the meeting.

Minister of State for IT Khawaja apprised the WB delegation about ongoing steps for digitalisation in the country. She said under the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan, the present government is fully committed to digital transformation across the country. Private sector is being extended full support to lead the digitalisation process in the country, she maintained.

Khawaja said DEEP is a very important project and full attention is being paid to its implementation.

The World Bank delegation appreciated government's steps for digitalisation, and the two sides agreed to continue collaboration regarding the implementation of the different phases of DEEP.

The bank in its first Implementation Status and Results Report (ISR) had termed the progress toward achievement of project development objective satisfactory.

The meeting was also attended by Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank Pakistan government Digital Economy Enhancement Project DEEP

Comments

200 characters

Govt, World Bank review implementation progress of DEEP worth $78m

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories