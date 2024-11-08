AGL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.74%)
AIRLINK 129.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.29%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
DFML 42.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.27%)
DGKC 87.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
FFBL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FFL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
HUBC 112.74 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.84%)
HUMNL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.02%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
MLCF 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 183.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.44%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.75%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SEARL 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
TPLP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.2%)
TREET 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 51.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.77%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,860 Increased By 18.6 (0.19%)
BR30 30,139 Increased By 102.7 (0.34%)
KSE100 92,752 Increased By 231.6 (0.25%)
KSE30 28,807 Increased By 20.4 (0.07%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-08

Azma raps KP govt for suspending of teachers

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 07:47am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that those who consider protest as their constitutional right are now up in arms over the teachers’ protest.

She condemned the KP government’s suspension of teachers, calling it a disgraceful act. She also criticized the “Fitna Party” for exploiting farmers and visually impaired individuals in Punjab to incite protests.

In her remarks, Azma Bokhari reacted strongly to the suspension of teachers protesting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She took a strong stance against the government of the PTI in KP, saying, “The Fitna Party under the guise of rallies and protests keeps chanting slogans like ‘protest is our right’. These people stir up the farmers, workers, and even the blind in Punjab for their political gain, using them as tools for agitation. They encourage and fuel their participation in protests.”

Azma pointed out the hypocrisy of those who attack the federal government and Punjab, while their government in KP suspends teachers who are peacefully protesting. “This is a clear reflection of their double standards and hypocrisy,” she remarked.

Azma Bokhari further said that the KP government has rewarded police officers and rescue workers involved in these political protests with promotions, allowances, and extra salaries. In contrast, she denounced the suspension of peaceful teachers as an utterly shameful act that deserved universal condemnation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

teachers Azma Bokhari Information Minister Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Azma raps KP govt for suspending of teachers

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories