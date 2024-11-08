Azma raps KP govt for suspending of teachers

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that those who consider protest as their constitutional right are now up in arms over the teachers’ protest.

She condemned the KP government’s suspension of teachers, calling it a disgraceful act. She also criticized the “Fitna Party” for exploiting farmers and visually impaired individuals in Punjab to incite protests.

In her remarks, Azma Bokhari reacted strongly to the suspension of teachers protesting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She took a strong stance against the government of the PTI in KP, saying, “The Fitna Party under the guise of rallies and protests keeps chanting slogans like ‘protest is our right’. These people stir up the farmers, workers, and even the blind in Punjab for their political gain, using them as tools for agitation. They encourage and fuel their participation in protests.”

Azma pointed out the hypocrisy of those who attack the federal government and Punjab, while their government in KP suspends teachers who are peacefully protesting. “This is a clear reflection of their double standards and hypocrisy,” she remarked.

Azma Bokhari further said that the KP government has rewarded police officers and rescue workers involved in these political protests with promotions, allowances, and extra salaries. In contrast, she denounced the suspension of peaceful teachers as an utterly shameful act that deserved universal condemnation.

