LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought replies from the Punjab Agriculture department and the cane commissioner within a week on a petition against the delay in fixing the price of cane and starting crushing season.

Earlier, the petitioner president Kisan Board Pakistan Sardar Zafar Hussain Khan through his counsel alleged that the so-called sugar mills mafia enjoying support from the government and exploiting farmers economically.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024