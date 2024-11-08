AGL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.87%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.55%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 42.36 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.69%)
DGKC 87.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 33.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.02%)
FFBL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
HUBC 112.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.81%)
HUMNL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.87%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
MLCF 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 183.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.18%)
PRL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SEARL 70.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.68%)
TREET 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TRG 51.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,860 Increased By 17.7 (0.18%)
BR30 30,136 Increased By 99.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 92,765 Increased By 244.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 28,816 Increased By 29.2 (0.1%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-08

Hezbollah calls for US action, not words

Reuters Published November 8, 2024 Updated November 8, 2024 08:21am

BEIRUT: Hezbollah welcomes any effort to stop the war in Lebanon but does not pin hopes for a ceasefire on any particular US administration, Hezbollah lawmaker Ibrahim al-Moussawi said on Thursday when asked about Donald Trump’s election victory.

“It might be a change in the party who is in power, but when it comes to Israel, they have more or less the same policy,” Moussawi told Reuters. “We want to see actions, we want to see decisions taken.”

Israel and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah have exchanged fire for more than a year, in parallel with the Gaza war, but fighting has escalated since late September, with Israeli troops intensifying bombing of Lebanon’s south and east and making ground incursions into border villages.

Israel says it is targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and military assets, while avoiding civilians. Hezbollah and Lebanese officials point to the rising death toll, with more than 3,000 killed since October 2023, and widespread destruction in the country as evidence Israel’s fire is indiscriminate.

US diplomatic efforts to halt fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, which included a 60-day ceasefire proposal, faltered last week ahead of the US election on Tuesday in which former president Trump recaptured the White House. Moussawi acknowledged the heavy toll of Israeli attacks that have blown apart thousands of buildings, mostly in Lebanon’s Shi’ite Muslim-dominated south and east and the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut. But he said the group’s military capabilities remained strong.

“Our hearts are broken - we are losing very dear lives. This feeling that (Israel) cannot be punished or brought to international justice is a result of U.S support which renders them immune to accountability,” he said.

“America is a full partner in what’s happening because they can exercise influence to stop this destruction.”

Massad Boulos, a Lebanese-American billionaire who is the father-in-law of Trump’s daughter Tiffany, said he would be Trump’s envoy in charge of negotiating with the Lebanese side to reach a deal to end the war, Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed quoted him as saying this week.

Donald Trump US Lebanon Hezbollah Israel Hezbollah war 2024 US election Ibrahim al Moussawi

Comments

200 characters

Hezbollah calls for US action, not words

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories