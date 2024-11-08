AGL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.87%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.3%)
BOP 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.55%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.79%)
DGKC 87.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 33.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.02%)
FFBL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FFL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.14%)
HUBC 112.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.81%)
HUMNL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.87%)
KEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
KOSM 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
MLCF 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 183.61 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.44%)
PAEL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.18%)
PRL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SEARL 70.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
TOMCL 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.68%)
TREET 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 51.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 9,860 Increased By 17.7 (0.18%)
BR30 30,136 Increased By 99.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 92,750 Increased By 229.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 28,809 Increased By 22.9 (0.08%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-08

India raids offices of sellers using Amazon, Flipkart platforms

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2024 08:23am

NEW DELHI: India’s financial crime agency has raided offices of some sellers operating Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in an investigation into alleged violations of foreign investment rules, three government sources said on Thursday.

The searches come weeks after Reuters reported India’s antitrust body had found the two companies and their sellers violated competition laws by giving preference to select sellers on their platforms. Both companies have maintained they comply with Indian laws.

India Walmart Amazon Flipkart sellers

Comments

200 characters

India raids offices of sellers using Amazon, Flipkart platforms

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories