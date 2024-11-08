Public holiday on 9th

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a public holiday in Pakistan on Iqbal Day (November 9) to honour the contributions of a great poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal.

According to the official notification issued by the cabinet division, the people of Pakistan will observe a public holiday on November 9.

Iqbal Day is observed in Pakistan, annually on November 9th, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the country’s national poet and philosopher.

Born in Sialkot on November 9 in 1877, Iqbal received his early education in the traditional maktab and went to Sialkot Mission School, from where he passed his matric exams.

He obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Government College, Lahore in 1897 and secured his Masters’s Degree two years later. He was appointed as a lecturer of history, philosophy and English in Lahore’s Oriental College.