Israeli strike in Lebanon’s Sidon kills three citizens, Lebanese army says

DUBAI: An Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese city of Sidon killed three Lebanese citizens and wounded three Lebanese soldiers and four Malaysian personnel from UNIFIL forces, the Lebanese army said on Thursday.

The strike targeted a car while it was passing a checkpoint, which led to the killing of the three Lebanese who were inside it, the army said in a statement.

Israel strikes on Lebanon kill 40 people around Baalbek, health ministry says

The wounded soldiers had been serving at the checkpoint, while the UNIFIL personnel hit were in a vehicle of the UN peacekeeping force that was passing through the checkpoint at the time, according to the army statement.