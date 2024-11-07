PM Shehbaz, Turkish ambassador discuss strengthening bilateral ties

The newly-appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House Thursday.

Ambassador Neziroglu, who presented his diplomatic credentials on October 28, was warmly welcomed by the prime minister.

“I looked forward to working closely with the Ambassador to further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Türkiye,” the premier said, as quoted by the Prime Minister’s Office.

While recalling the historic, long-standing and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, the premier expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s consistent support to Pakistan on Kashmir and said that Pakistan would also continue to lend its strong support to Turkiye on its core interests.

Turkish Ambassador pays courtesy call on PM

The dignitaries also discussed regional situations, particularly in Gaza and the Middle East during the meeting.

PM Shehbaz conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and reiterated his invitation to the Turkish President for an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

He expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye and stressed the need to further deepen cooperation in trade, investment, and defence.

Ambassador Neziroglu thanked the prime minister for warmly receiving him and assured him of his full commitment and support to further strengthen the strong and historic bonds of friendship between both countries.

Outgoing Nepalese envoy calls on PM Shehbaz

Earlier in the day, the outgoing Nepalese envoy Tapas Adhikari paid a farewell call to PM Shehbaz at his office.

The premier stressed that Pakistan valued its friendly relations with Nepal. While fondly recalling his meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli on the margins of the UNGA in New York in September this year, the prime minister underscored the need to expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

PM Shebaz appreciated Ambassador Adhikari’s efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Nepal while acknowledging his role in promoting people-to-people contacts and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Ambassador Adhikari praised Pakistan’s progress under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and expressed gratitude for the support extended to him during his tenure in Pakistan.

The premier emphasized the need to enhance regional cooperation for the peace and prosperity of the peoples of South Asia.