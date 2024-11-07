AGL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.6%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.17%)
BOP 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.47%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.94%)
DGKC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 33.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
FFBL 65.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.93%)
FFL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.88%)
HUMNL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.12%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.01%)
KOSM 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.82%)
MLCF 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.01%)
NBP 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
OGDC 182.74 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.11%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.91%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.47%)
PPL 147.89 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.19%)
PRL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.41%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 70.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.23%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TREET 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.03%)
TRG 51.73 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.72%)
UNITY 27.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.41%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,831 Increased By 36.8 (0.38%)
BR30 29,959 Increased By 311.6 (1.05%)
KSE100 92,472 Increased By 450.1 (0.49%)
KSE30 28,742 Increased By 76.9 (0.27%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU leaders urge Georgia to probe vote ‘irregularities’

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2024 02:35pm

BUDAPEST: The leaders of France, Germany and Poland called on Georgia Thursday to quickly probe “numerous irregularities” during a recent parliamentary poll won by the Russia-leaning ruling party but contested by the pro-Western opposition.

In a joint statement, the EU countries’ leaders said they were “deeply concerned by the numerous irregularities and voter intimidation” reported during the vote.

They added they would not be able to support the ex-Soviet republic’s ambitions to join the European Union unless it showed it was serious about carrying out necessary reforms.

“If Georgia does not change course by demonstrating concrete efforts in terms of reform… we will not be able to support the opening of accession negotiations with this country to the European Union,” French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a joint statement.

EU leaders push to fund Ukraine with proceeds from Russia’s frozen assets

The pro-Western opposition in Georgia, a small country tucked in the Caucasus, has refused to recognise the ruling Georgian Dream party’s win in the October 26 election or to enter the newly elected parliament, which it calls “illegitimate”.

The European Union and the United States blasted “irregularities” in the vote, while Georgian Dream’s opponents have accused it of putting the Caucasus country on a pro-Kremlin track.

france European Union Germany Georgia EU leaders French President Emmanuel Macron German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Comments

200 characters

EU leaders urge Georgia to probe vote ‘irregularities’

IMF team to check progress on EFF shortly

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

Gold price per tola decreases Rs5,400 in Pakistan as int’l markets react to Trump’s victory

Donald Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris concedes but vows to ‘fight’

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Market Indexes

Govt declares holiday on Iqbal Day

Oil prices edge up as investors eye US election fallout

Pakistan beats India to set world record by making largest human flag

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Read more stories