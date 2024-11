TOKYO: Japanese automaker Nissan on Thursday announced 9,000 job cuts as it slashed its annual sales forecast, saying it was “facing a severe situation”.

“Nissan will cut global production capacity by 20 percent and reduce its global workforce by 9,000,” said the company, which now expects net sales of 12.7 trillion yen ($80 billion), down from 14 trillion previously forecast.