AGL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.39%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
DCL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
DGKC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
FCCL 33.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.97%)
FFBL 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.95%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
HUBC 109.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.65%)
HUMNL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.77%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.73%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.37%)
MLCF 42.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.68%)
NBP 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
OGDC 182.89 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (2.19%)
PAEL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.81%)
PPL 148.70 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.74%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
SEARL 69.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.8%)
TOMCL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
TPLP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 52.40 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.05%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,849 Increased By 54.8 (0.56%)
BR30 30,013 Increased By 365.8 (1.23%)
KSE100 92,474 Increased By 452.8 (0.49%)
KSE30 28,789 Increased By 124.6 (0.43%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold struggles for momentum as dollar firms; eyes on Fed

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2024 10:24am

Gold prices struggled for momentum on Thursday, as dollar firmed after Donald Trump’s election victory, while investors shifted focus to the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate cut decision.

Gold retreats as dollar surges on Trump victory

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was little changed at $2,663.02 per ounce, as of 0018 GMT. It hit a record high of $2,790.15 last week and has lost nearly $130 since then.

  • US gold futures edged 0.2% lower to $2,670.40.

  • Bullion slipped to over 3-week low in previous session, as investors piled into the US dollar after Republican Donald Trump was elected US president.

  • The dollar index hit a four-month high in the last session, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. * Trump beat Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris to retake the White House while Republicans also won a US Senate majority.

  • With Trump coming back to power Fed rate cuts may slow down, with his policies expected to boost the economy and curb inflation.

  • Traders await the expected 25-basis-point cut, likely to be announced at the end of the Fed’s two-day meeting later in the day.

  • Investors will also seek hints on the further Fed’s rate-cut path during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference at 1930 GMT.

  • Bullion is considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainties and tends to thrive in low-interest-rate environment.

  • SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.39% to 883.46 tonnes on Wednesday.

  • Overall, metals bore the brunt of global commodity price losses after a US election win by Donald Trump on Wednesday, while oil, gas and agricultural commodity prices recouped some losses.

  • Spot silver rose 0.2% to $31.21 per ounce, platinum gained 0.13% to $987.90 and palladium was down 0.2% to $1,032.93.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

Comments

200 characters

Gold struggles for momentum as dollar firms; eyes on Fed

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

Donald Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris concedes but vows to ‘fight’

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up over 500 points

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Oil prices rise as investors eye US election fallout

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Market Indexes

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

Read more stories