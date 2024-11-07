Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

ISLAMABAD: Power Distribution Companies (Discos) have sought positive adjustment of paisa 48 per unit to recover Rs8.718 billion from consumers of KE and Discos for first quarter of (July-September) of FY2024-25 under Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) mechanism.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is scheduled to conduct a public hearing online on November 20, 2024 on the petition of Discos filed by Central Power Purchasing Agency Guaranteed (CPPA-G). Of the total requested adjustment of Rs8.718 billion, Rs8.065 billion is on account of capacity charges to be paid to power generation plants.

According to data shared with Nepra, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has sought positive adjustment of Rs1.746 billion for the first quarter ; Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) negative Rs672 million, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Rs2.660 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) negative adjustment of Rs947 million, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Rs4.021 billion, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Rs1.219 billion, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) negative adjustment of Rs870 million, Quetta Electric Quetta Supply Company (Qesco) Rs2.155 billion, Sukkur Electric Supply Company (Sepco) Rs539 billion and Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) negative adjustment of Rs1.122 billion million.

The total requested amount for variable O&M is Rs1.252 billion, Use of System Charges (UoSC) and Market Operator Fee (MOP) is Rs1.653 billion whereas impact of T&D losses on monthly FCA are Rs2.253 billion.

According to Nepra, in the light of policy guidelines issued by the federal government for application of uniform quarterly adjustments, the first quarterly adjustment for FY 2024-24 of Discos is to be determined by the Authority, and would also be applicable on the consumers of K-Electric.

