ISLAMABAD: Register Supreme Court of Pakistan has been replaced and Saleem Khan has been appointed on key post for three years.

Former Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa had appointed Jazeela Aslam as Registrar on deputation who was earlier serving as District and Sessions Judge in Okara.

Saleem Khan will serve as Registrar Supreme Court for three years. He is a former officer of Pakistan Administrative Service. Notification of appointment of Registrar Supreme Court has been issued.