Nov 07, 2024

Internship course: As many as 180 students awarded certificates at DGPR

Recorder Report Published November 7, 2024 Updated November 7, 2024 07:36am

LAHORE: As many as 180 students from various universities in Punjab have completed an internship course at the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR).

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributed certificates to the students who completed the internship course. In this regard, a special ceremony was held in honour of the students.

Speaking at the event, Azma Bokhari said that it is an honour for me that within a few months, 180 students have completed the internship course. These students have made significant contributions in electronic media, social media, and print media, which is highly commendable.

My department's doors are open to students from all universities. DGPR plans to further expand the internship program. Students are provided with a good, family-like environment at DGPR. In line with the demands of the modern age, it has become essential to educate students about both conventional and digital media."

The students who completed the internship course were from Forman Christian College University, Lahore College for Women University, the University of Narowal, and the University of Punjab.

The ceremony was attended by DGPR Ghulam Sagheer Shahid, Director Electronic Media Sohail Rana, Deputy Director Hafsa Javed and Rida Malik from the Digital Media Wing.

Students DGPR Azma Bokhari Information Minister Punjab Internship course

