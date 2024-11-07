AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-07

Death of Shahab Zuberi’s mother condoled

Published November 7, 2024

KARACHI: “Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of mother of Shahab Zuberi, COO Daily Business Recorder and Finance Secretary, APNS.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the great loss.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed condolences on the passing of the mother of Shahab Zuberi, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aaj TV. In his message, Naqvi offered heartfelt sympathies to Shahab Zuberi and his family during this difficult time, praying for strength and patience for the bereaved family and for the departed soul’s eternal peace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

APNS Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Shahab Zuberi

