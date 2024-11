Tobacco harm reduction is need of the hour: IRADA

KARACHI: The Initiative on Risk-reduction & Dependable Alternatives (IRADA) recently hosted its fourth roundtable discussion in Karachi, reinforcing its mission to advance Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) as an essential public health strategy in Pakistan.

The event gathered a diverse mix of public health officials, medical professionals, non-governmental organization (NGO) representatives, media, and members of the local community, all of whom are pivotal in fostering public understanding and supporting policies around harm reduction.

The primary goal of the session was to enhance awareness of THR among these stakeholders, promoting science-backed strategies for reducing the health impacts of smoking by supporting smokers in switching to less risky alternatives.

Dr Muhammad Rizwan Junaid, a well-known researcher and policy advisor in tobacco harm reduction, led a detailed discussion on THR’s potential to significantly reduce tobacco-related diseases and mortality in Pakistan.

Dr. Junaid emphasized that adopting THR as a public health strategy could offer smokers less harmful options, effectively lowering the health burden associated with traditional tobacco smoking.

He cited the success story of Sweden, where THR initiatives have driven smoking rates to some of the lowest levels in Europe. Sweden’s use of nicotine pouches and snus, products associated with fewer health risks compared to cigarettes, has been instrumental in this achievement.

Reflecting on Sweden’s journey toward becoming a smoke-free country, Dr. Junaid remarked, “The number of lives that could be saved through expanding access to THR is substantial and likely exceeds almost any other single health intervention governments can implement.”

He highlighted the promising statistics indicating that if THR were to be adopted more broadly, not only in Pakistan but also in countries like Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, and South Africa, nearly 2.6 million lives could be saved collectively. This striking data underscores the potential of harm reduction measures to transform public health outcomes in low- and middle-income countries where tobacco use remains high.

