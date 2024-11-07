AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
World

Hezbollah says attacked Israel naval base with drones, missiles

AFP Published 07 Nov, 2024 01:15am

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hezbollah group claimed a slew of attacks on Wednesday, including two that targeted naval bases near the Israeli city of Haifa and two near Tel Aviv.

Hezbollah fighters “targeted the Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa with a salvo of high-quality missiles and a squadron of attack drones,” the group said in a statement.

It was the fourth attack on the base in as many weeks.

Later Wednesday, Hezbollah said it launched “attack drones on the Haifa naval base in Haifa Bay, for the first time”.

Hezbollah says launched rockets at intelligence base near Tel Aviv

In the evening, it said it targeted a base south of Tel Aviv, also for the first time.

Earlier, Hezbollah said it attacked a base near the country’s main international airport close to Tel Aviv.

The Israel Airports Authority said operations at the airport were not affected by the attack.

Hezbollah began low-intensity cross-border attacks on Israel in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas following its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

More than a year of clashes that escalated into war in September have killed at least 3,050 people in Lebanon, according to health ministry figures.

Hezbollah Hezbollah fighters Israel and Hamas

