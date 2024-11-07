AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 29,647 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 92,021 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 28,665 No Change 0 (0%)
World Print 2024-11-07

Thousands of election gamblers anticipate betting jackpot after Trump win

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

NEW YORK: Thousands who gambled on the US election are looking forward to a potential payout of about $450 million from online gambling sites after Donald Trump was elected president in a stunning comeback - but some may have to wait to collect their haul.

Online election betting sites exploded into view in the final weeks of the election due to the way former President Trump’s odds on so-called “prediction markets” sharply diverged from opinion polls, which had the race locked in a dead heat.

Prediction markets can “measure crowd wisdom where no hard data is available,” said Samuel S.-H. Wang, a Princeton University neuroscience professor who is also the director of the Electoral Innovation Lab, which studies elections and electoral reform.

In a triumph over traditional polling, the prediction markets proved more prescient after Trump won the polarized race. Proponents of prediction markets argue they are a far more accurate gauge of the true state of the race, sweeping up a broader view of outcomes and catching, in real time, momentum, media influence and breaking news that can have seismic impacts on campaigns.

It was also a victory for another proxy of Trump’s election chances, Trump Media and Technology Group, whose shares had soared in tandem with online gambling sites in the lead up to the election.

Shares of DJT were up 8% on Wednesday.

The stock has a fervent following of Trump supporters, hundreds of whom who gathered for an election night party on the social media platform Rumble.

The group’s leader, Canadian pastor Chad Nedohin, toggled his screen between Trump Media’s

third quarter financials

that had just been released, Trump’s surge on Polymarket and the winning election landslide results as they poured in.

Two of the largest of the prediction exchanges, crypto-fueled, offshore Polymarket which sells contracts to overseas bettors and US-based Kalshi which serves US residents, together ended up with a purse of about $450 million as of Tuesday evening, according to data from the companies. A third site, PredictIt, is an academic research group and does not disclose its payouts.

In total, Kalshi said 28,000 people had made bets on a Harris win, while 40,000 bet on Trump. Polymarket did not respond to a request for information about how many people had placed bets on its site.

Polymarket, which counts Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund as an investor, allows bettors to keep making wagers until the bet closes out, which occurred once the Associated Press, Fox and NBC had all called the electoral college for Trump early Wednesday morning. The payout was estimated at $287 million Tuesday evening.

On Kalshi, bettors can keep making wagers until inauguration day on January 20, 2025. Kalshi’s payout pot stood at $159 million Tuesday evening.

Betting on prediction markets is not the same as doing so against a traditional betting house. Rather, shares are created when opposing sides of a bet come to an agreement such that the sum of what each side is willing to pay equals $1.

The Polymarket bettor set for the biggest payout is a Paris-based investor known as the “Polymarket whale” who made $40 million worth of Trump-related bets on the site. If Trump goes on to win the popular vote, he will walk away with $80 million, according to his accounts on the site.

The trader’s huge Polymarket bets came in tandem with a dramatic rise in Trump’s chances on the exchanges.

Donald Trump US election

