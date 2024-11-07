AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Markets Print 2024-11-07

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special...
Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

****WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).****

======================================================================================
Nov 6, 2024
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         5-Nov-24       4-Nov-24       1-Nov-24      31-Oct-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105507       0.105539        0.10544       0.105477
Euro                             0.816996       0.816931       0.817635       0.817191
Japanese yen                     0.004921                      0.004926       0.004892
U.K. pound                       0.974292       0.972278       0.970534       0.974554
U.S. dollar                      0.749744       0.749203       0.751158       0.750957
Algerian dinar                   0.005634       0.005631                      0.005637
Australian dollar                0.494381       0.495148                      0.493304
Botswana pula                    0.056231        0.05619
Brazilian real                   0.129624       0.129414       0.129361       0.129984
Brunei dollar                    0.568246       0.569044
Canadian dollar                  0.539228
Chilean peso                     0.000784       0.000779
Czech koruna                     0.032242       0.032323
Danish krone                     0.109538       0.109541
Indian rupee                     0.008913       0.008908
Israeli New Shekel               0.200038       0.199841
Korean won                       0.000547       0.000544                      0.000543
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.44814        2.44718                        2.4513
Malaysian ringgit                0.171586       0.171717
Mauritian rupee                  0.016221       0.016239
Mexican peso                     0.036989       0.037392       0.037388
New Zealand dollar               0.447635       0.449185       0.448366       0.448021
Norwegian krone                  0.068311       0.068382
Omani rial                        1.94992        1.94851                       1.95307
Peruvian sol                     0.199256
Philippine peso                  0.012874       0.012873
Polish zloty                     0.187258       0.187916                      0.187463
Qatari riyal                     0.205974       0.205825                      0.206307
Russian ruble                    0.007646                                      0.00774
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.199932       0.199787                      0.200255
Singapore dollar                 0.568246       0.569044
South African rand               0.042934        0.04273
Swedish krona                    0.070029       0.070156
Swiss franc                      0.870126       0.868943       0.865838       0.867657
Thai baht                        0.022258       0.022175
Trinidadian dollar               0.111244
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204151       0.204004
Uruguayan peso                   0.018011
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

