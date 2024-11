NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was steady against the dollar on Wednesday, boosted foreign exchange inflows from the tourism and tea sectors and remittances, one trader said.

The shilling traded at 128.50/129.50 to the dollar at 0706 GMT, LSEG data showed, the same as Tuesday’s closing rate.

Kenyan shilling stable on FX surplus from month-end payments

“Demand seems to be very muted, compared to the supply that we have been getting,” the trader said.