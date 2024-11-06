AGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
Josh Inglis made Australia white-ball captain for first time

AFP Published 06 Nov, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Josh Inglis will captain Australia for the first time in the third ODI against Pakistan and in the following Twenty20 series, selectors said Wednesday, with a number of stars absent.

Regular one-day skipper Pat Cummins plus Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith will not play the third ODI in Perth on Sunday so they can prepare for the Test series against India.

Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson and Josh Philippe all come into the squad.

With Twenty20 skipper Mitchell Marsh on paternity leave, the 29-year-old wicketkeeper Inglis will also captain the hosts in the three-match T20 series against Pakistan starting November 14.

“Josh is an integral member of the ODI and T20I teams and a highly respected player on and off the field,” George Bailey, chairman of selectors, said.

“He has led Australia A previously and will bring strong tactical nous and a positive approach to the role.”

Cummins to the rescue as Australia grind past Pakistan in opening ODI

Australia won the first one-dayer on Monday by two wickets. The second match is on Friday.

Australia’s Test team, led by Cummins, will play five matches against India.

The first Test starts on November 22 in Perth.

